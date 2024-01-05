Amber weather alerts activated for the arrival of the Three Kings in Andalucía

Europa Press Malaga Friday, 5 January 2024, 08:49 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Cold and windy weather will be the general tone for the Three King parades in most parts of the Andalucía this Friday, 5 January. Although the region will have partly cloudy skies, there will be a considerable drop in temperatures, with minimum temperatures down to 2C in Granada and 7 degrees in Seville. In addition, the wind will be felt throughout the region in the middle hours of the day, but it will be more significant in the extreme east of Andalucía. In fact, Spain's state weather agency (Aemet) has activated amber warnings for coastal phenomena and yellow for wind in the provinces of Almeria and Granada, while the provinces of Granada and Jaén will remain at yellow risk level for snowfall.

According to the Aemet spokesperson in Andalusia, Ceuta and Melilla, Juan de Dios del Pino, for this Friday "no rainfall is expected" in most of western Andalucía, with some rain during the early hours of the day in the southern mountains of Seville and Cordoba, although "there could still be some rainfall in the provinces of Granada, Jaen and Almeria and, perhaps, in some parts of Malaga".

"Specifically, in Cazorla and Segura in Jaén, and in Granada not only in Sierra Nevada, but also in the area of Baza and Guadix," said the spokesperson, who also stressed the importance of the wind. "The wind will be felt throughout the region in the middle hours of the day, but it will be more significant in the extreme eastern part of Andalucía, in the Almeria area there are wind warnings and also on the coast, both in Granada and Almeria".

This wind in western Andalucía, "where cloudy skies are expected, rather clear, will have an important effect on the thermal sensation", because "temperatures will drop but this wind will make it feel lower temperatures than what the thermometers say".

Therefore, there will be a generalised drop in temperatures, with minimum temperatures of around 8C in Seville and Huelva provinces, six in Jaén, four in Córdoba or two in Granada for this Friday, while maximum temperatures range between 18C in Almeria and Malaga and 11 degrees in Granada.

This drop in temperatures will be even more noticeable at the weekend, with minimum temperatures on Saturday of four degrees in Seville and Jaen, one in Cordoba, six in Huelva and minus two degrees in Granada, and maximum temperatures of between 9 and 17C. On Sunday, there will be zero degrees in Cordoba and Granada and in Seville the thermometers will mark two degrees, "reaching zero degrees in the centre of the countryside, including Seville airport," Del Pino specified.

Amber and yellow alerts

The amber alert for coastal phenomena will be active from 11am to 8pm this Friday on the coast of Granada province and in the west and the city of Almeria. Westerly winds of 60 to 70 kilometres per hour and waves of three to four metres are expected.

Before that, from 7am to 11am, and after deactivating the amber risk and until the end of the day, the warning will change to yellow, and winds will blow from the west at 50 to 60 kilometres per hour and waves of three metres.

Regarding the yellow warning for snowfall, it will affect Guadix and Baza (Granada province) and Cazorla and Segura (Jaén) from 12 noon to midnight.

The yellow alert for wind will remain active in the west and Almeria capital and the coast of Granada from 7am until the end of the day. Aemet forecasts maximum gusts of 70 kilometres per hour in this area, with very strong gusts from the northwest, locally exceeding 80 kilometres per hour.

In addition, the Almeria areas of Valle de Almanzora and Los Velez, Nacimiento and Campo de Tabernas will also be at yellow risk level for winds of the same strength from 12 noon to midnight on Friday.

At a regional level, Aemet forecasts cloudy skies in the eastern inland parts accompanied by weak, locally moderate rainfall, which will subside by the end of the day. In the mountains, it will be locally persistent, with snowfall above 1,000-1,200 metres.

In the rest of the region there will be intervals of cloudy skies with light rainfall, locally moderate, during the first half of the day, which may be accompanied by thunderstorms, with hail not ruled out, in the area of the Strait of Gibraltar.

Temperatures will generally decline, noticeable locally, reaching minimums at the end of the day and with weak frosts in the eastern interior. Winds will blow moderately from the northwest, tending to strong with very strong gusts on the Mediterranean coast and the eastern third of the Andalusian region.