Amber and yellow weather alerts issued for heavy rain in south of Spain

Rossel Aparicio Málaga Wednesday, 22 January 2025, 11:15 Compartir

Spain's state weather agency (Aemet) has activated amber warnings (major risk) for heavy rain and storms in the provinces of Huelva and Seville in Andalucía for this Wednesday, while in the province of Cadiz and the Seville countryside areas these warnings have been activated at a yellow (risk) level. In addition, on the coast of Huelva and Cadiz, yellow warnings have also been activated for sea swell today. Across Spain, heavy rain, storms and waves will put a total of ten provinces under a weather alert this Wednesday.

Zoom Weather alerts for 22 January 2025. Aemet

According to the forecast, widespread and persistent rainfall is expected, except in the southeast third of the Andalucía region, where it is not expected. These rains will be "accompanied by storms and may be locally heavy in the western third, where a tornado or waterspouts is not ruled out," Aemet pointed out. In fact, in the areas where the amber warnings will be active (until 23:59 hours today) accumulated rainfall of 80mm is expected in 12 hours and it is also expected that "accumulated rainfall of 180mm will be exceeded during the whole episode (until Thursday)".

As for temperatures, few changes are expected, "except in the Guadalquivir valley, where maximum temperatures will drop". Winds from the south or southwest, moderate to strong in the western third and mountain ranges of the rest, with occasional very strong gusts; and light to moderate in other areas.

For Thursday 22 January, Aemet has issued yellow warnings for rain and thunderstorms in the Andalusian provinces of Cadiz and Seville, where accumulated rainfall of 20mm is expected in one hour. On that day, the forecast for Andalucía also indicates rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms in the western third of the region, locally heavy and persistent, "and which will tend to subside during the afternoon, when clearings will open up". In the rest of the region, there is a small probability of weak and occasional rainfall during the first half of the day, which will not reach the eastern parts.