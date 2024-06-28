Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Aemet activates yellow warning for storms and rain across many parts of south of Spain
Weather

Aemet activates yellow warning for storms and rain across many parts of south of Spain

The state weather agency has put the Andalusian provinces of Huelva, Seville, Cordoba, Granada, Jaen and Malaga on alert this Friday

Europa Press

Malaga

Friday, 28 June 2024, 08:42

Spain's state weather agency has activated a yellow storm warning for this Friday (28 June) in six Andalusian provinces, specifically Huelva, Seville, Cordoba, Granada, Jaen and Malaga, as well as for rain in the latter four.

According to the latest information from Aemet, in the province of Cordoba, the yellow warning for storms will be activated in the area of the countryside and Cordoba subbetica until 12 noon. Likewise, the yellow alert for heavy rain will be in place in both areas at the same time, where accumulated rainfall of 15mm is expected in one hour, with a greater probability in the east.

Similarly, in the province of Granada, these warnings are expected to be activated in the Cuenca del Genil, where the rain warning will be in force until 12 noon this Friday, while the storm warning will be lifted at 9am this Friday. An accumulated rainfall of 15 millimetres in one hour is forecast.

Likewise, in Jaén, both alerts will apply to the Morena and Condado area, the Guadalquivir Valley and the city and mountains of Jaén, until 12 noon this Friday. In these areas, an accumulated rainfall of 15 millimetres is forecast in one hour, with a greater probability in the western area.

In the province of Malaga, rain and storm warnings are expected to be activated in Axarquia until 9am this Friday, where an accumulated rainfall of 15mm is expected in one hour.

Finally, in Huelva and Seville, the storm warning will affect the areas of Andévalo and Condado and the coast of Huelva, as well as the countryside area of Seville, from 8am this Friday until 8pm today.

