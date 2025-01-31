'World class' German jazz trio swing into Torremolinos The Pablo Held Trio, one of the most significant groups on the European jazz scene, will perform at the Clarence Jazz Club

Tony Bryant TORREMOLINOS. Friday, 31 January 2025, 11:13

The Pablo Held Trio, one of the most significant groups on the contemporary European jazz scene, will perform at the Clarence Jazz Club in Torremolinos (Calle Danza Invisible) tonight (Friday). The trio are famed for transcending the boundaries between composition and improvisation, abandoning the idea of a premeditated repertoire and arrangements.

Born in Hagen, Germany, in 1986, pianist Pablo Held is renowned for his creative desire to constantly venture into uncharted territory. Over the last 20 years, the group, described as "a world-class trio of exceptional talent" by the All About Jazz magazine," has embarked on countless tours and recorded nine albums, while also collaborating with some of the biggest names of today's jazz scene. As a soloist, Held has participated on more than 30 albums.

The trio have received major awards, such as the WDR Jazz Award, the SW Jazz Award and the NICA Artist Development Award.

Tickets for the show, which starts at 10pm, are available in advance on www.clarencejazzclub.com and cost between 15 and 25 euros (less 20 per cent for members) depending on the zone.