Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson and Coldplay tributes set to perform during eight-week festival at Nerja cave

Jennie Rhodes Nerja Friday, 14 June 2024, 11:08 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Music-lovers have a wide variety of genres to choose from at this year’s Festival Cueva de Nerja. Organisers promise “the magic of music” for the event which is now in its sixty-third year.

The festival runs from Friday 21 June until Saturday 10 August with all concerts taking place in the Manuel del Campo auditorium in the gardens next to the cave itself.

Andalusian pop from Antonio Molina will get the eight-week festival started on 21 June. Molina promises a mix of traditional and modern music.

Other highlights include the Red Cross charity concert by Cristina Ramos who will be singing Whitney Houston’s hits. As well as the concert, there is also a dinner and concert option with a Coldplay tribute act playing during the meal. Tickets for the concert range from 32 to 40 euros and the dinner plus concert option is 110 euros. 25 euros from each ticket sold will be donated to the charity.

There’s also reggaeton, Spanish rock with the well-known veteran rock band Loquillo, flamenco and the ‘Kiss the Planet’ party with a mix of bands including a Michael Jackson tribute act on Friday 12 July. Luis Fonsi, who is best-known for the international number one Despacito will be closing this year’s festival on Saturday 10 August.

For all concerts, ticket sales and prices go to: www.cuevadenerja.es/festival-de-musica.