Visit Vélez-Málaga for a night of art and culture by candlelight

Jennie Rhodes Vélez-Málaga Friday, 30 August 2024, 11:43

Vélez-Málaga’s La Noche en Vela is taking place around the town on Saturday 31 August. Literally a night in candles, from 8pm until 3am all of the town’s cultural spaces will be open, there are parades, more than twenty concerts and over 20,000 candles spread throughout the town.

Calle Canalejas will be offering activities for young people including break dancing and a beatbox workshop. Up at La Fortaleza there is music from local band Corazón Inverso. San Francisco market is hosting choirs from Lagos, Torre del Mar and Vélez-Málaga.

A flash mob will be descending on Plaza de las Carmelitas (in front of the town hall) at around 8.30pm and blues and jazz concerts, as well as a light show will be taking place along Calle Tiendas.

San Juan church is hosting an opera and there is also live music at the chapel on El Cerro, exhibitions and installations in the CAC, traditional folk dance in the Muvel, flamenco in Casa Cervantes, poetry in the Plaza Espinar, poetry and flamenco in La Villa, and activities related to Easter Week at the Museo de Semana Santa.

For further information and a full programme visit www.velezmalaga.es