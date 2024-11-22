Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The Exploding Boys are considered the top tribute to The Cure. SUR
Top The Cure tribute act stop off in Malaga on 18th year tour
Top The Cure tribute act stop off in Malaga on 18th year tour

The Exploding Boys bring their spectacular live show to Sala Trinchera in Malaga on Saturday 30 November

Tony Bryant

Malaga

Friday, 22 November 2024, 10:15

Considered the best tribute in Europe to British goth-rock band The Cure, The Exploding Boys bring their spectacular live show to Sala Trinchera in Malaga on Saturday 30 November. The Madrid band, which formed in 2008 and has been active on the European circuit ever since, has been praised by the Spanish press for their tribute show, not only to The Cure, but to other renowned British bands from the 1980s alternative-rock music scene, such as Depeche Mode, New Order and Joy Division.

The band, who are currently in the middle of their 18th anniversary tour, claim their absolute passion, admiration, respect and devotion they have felt for The Cure since they were children is what instigated their decision to produce a tribute show to the band, famous for hits such as Love Cats, Lullaby, A Forest, Boys Don't Cry and Just Like Heaven.

The band change their set regularly, adhering to the original structure of the songs on most occasions, while for others, they claim they "don't know how we often dare to do some of the things we do" on stage. Along with their incredible musicianship, the band are renowned for their stage presence, especially lead singer Tipo, who sounds remarkably like Robert Smith.

Tickets for the show, which starts at 9pm (doors open 8.30pm), cost 17 euros and are available from www.dabutix.com

