Top musicians join forces for three blues gigs on the Costa del Sol

The Stompers will team up with Jonás Molina for three gigs.

Tony Bryant Costa del Sol Friday, 2 February 2024, 13:12

Hailed as one of the most original and innovative blues bands on the circuit, the Blue Stompers Jump Review will join forces with celebrated blues guitarist and singer Jonás Molina for three concerts on the Costa del Sol next weekend.

Fronted by harmonica virtuoso Paul Stylianou, The Blue Stompers were founded in 2016, and have since acquired a large following, performing at venues and festivals all over Andalucía, as well as in Europe. The four-piece band, who perform their own compositions, includes the renowned blues guitarist, Víctor 'Elmore' James, and a rhythm section consisting of Markus Duus on double bass and Andy Mack on drums.

The band offers the ultimate blues experience - a melding of traditional blues and foot-stomping boogie.

Special guest musician Jonás Molina made his name on the Madrid blues circuit with his own songs and covers of '50s blues mixed with jump, West Coast blues, swing and boogie-woogie. His repertoire includes the music of blues legends such as Lowell Fulson, Jimmie Vaughan, Earl Hooker and Duke Robillard, among others.

These incredibly talented blues musicians can be seen at the Bonnet live music venue in Fuengirola port on Friday 9 (11pm); the Speakeasy Jazz Club in Fuengirola on Saturday 10 (11.30pm), and at Bar de las Motos in Benalmádena on Sunday 11 February (6pm).