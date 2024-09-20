Top musicians head to Malaga's San Julián for a night in The Blues Room

Tony Bryant Malaga Friday, 20 September 2024, 10:40 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

After the success of last year's event, The Blues Room will return to Malaga on Sunday 6 October - a concert that brings together some of Spain's top blues and jazz performers. Organised by The Blue Stompers Jump Review, the event will take place from 6pm in Eddy's Music Factory in San Julián by Malaga Airport. The evening will get going with DJ Elmore Sánchez, who will warm up the audience with blues and funk music.

First on stage will be The Blue Stompers, a band that needs no introduction to lovers of the blues, swing and boogie. Fronted by harmonica maestro Paul Stylianou, Malaga's most original blues ensemble have earned their reputation at top festivals and venues in Spain and Europe, sharing the stage with the likes of Wilko Johnson, Jonás Molina and Tina Bednoff, among others.

They will be joined on stage by Iñaki Moreno, a vocalist and guitarist with more than 20 years' experience playing on the Spanish and European blues circuits. Although from Madrid, Moreno has now taken residence on the coast, where he has become renowned for his authentic Chicago blues sound.

Also on the bill is Suzette Moncreif, an American jazz and blues singer with almost four decades of experience on stage and who has lent her distinctive voice to popular Malaga bands such as the Lito Blues Band, Southern Cats and the Free Soul Band.

Other credited performers include Federico Alvarez and Olmo Sánchez, two outstanding drummers; Víctor 'Elmore' James, a household name on the Spanish blues scene; and the renowned double bassist, Markus Duss. Tickets cost ten euros and include a glass of cava on arrival.