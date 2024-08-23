Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
One of the stages at Elrow in Torre del Mar in August 2023. Jennie Rhodes
Techno heads to Marbella for 12-hour electronic music extravaganza
What to do

Techno heads to Marbella for 12-hour electronic music extravaganza

This year’s Elrow festival, being held at the San Pedro Alcántara fairground, promises over fifty internationally renowned DJs performing across six carnival-themed stages

Jennie Rhodes

Marbella

Friday, 23 August 2024, 11:40

Opciones para compartir

Elrow is returning to the Costa del Sol in August and this time the electronic music ‘town’, which for the last two years has taken place in Torre del Mar, is landing in Marbella on 24 August at the San Pedro Alcántara fairground, as part of Oma Fest.

The 12-hour dance music extravaganza, complete with six themed stages, over 50 DJs and more than 300 performers who will be handing out free gifts that could range from burlesque-style fans and feather boas to bunny ears, Venice carnivalesque masks and more, is expected to attract 30,000 festival-goers, affectionately known as ‘Roweros’.

The Rowsmic Carnival event, is Elrow’s latest themed show, which premiered in April this year.

It promises “an immersive experience with giant LED screens, video-mapping and pyrotechnics, continuing the legacy of hits such as the Psychrowdelic Trip which came to Torre del Mar in 2023.

According to organisers, Rowsmic Carnival will transport festival-goers “to an imaginary world where reality fades and fantasy comes to life. The theme revolves around Gía, a female deity and goddess of celebration, whose world awakens from its slumber once a year during the Rowsmic eclipse to celebrate a carnival full of extravagant animals, eccentric characters and surreal sculptures”.

Six stages

The six stages are: Industrial City “where techno in all its variations reigns supreme” ranging from techno classics, melodic techno and hardtechno to psytrance; Nomwads is “a place to explore diverse rhythms and experiment with innovative sounds in a bohemian and creative atmosphere.”

Elrowcio is the stage to head for a Spanish theme including paella, rebujito and flamenco. Expect the Gipsy Kings, Deep Rhythms, El Callejón and more; the Pink Cathedral is Elrow’s stage dedicated to LGBT communities and promises to “add a touch of pink to a place of fun, fantasy, colour and good vibes”. Finally Cocoa is the stage for “high quality electronic music” and “unforgettable sets”.

For tickets, a full lineup of DJs and more information visit: www.elrow.com/en

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Renovation of central Fuengirola street to improve quality of life of residents will begin soon
  2. 2 Decree 31/2024: a significant step forward in regulating tourism in Andalucía
  3. 3 Tension rises in Mijas between donkey taxi owners and animal rights protesters
  4. 4 Step up for free fast-track sevillanas dance course in lead up to Fuengirola fair
  5. 5 Vuelta a España pro cycle race gets unexpected new leader on its return to Andalucía
  6. 6 Pioneering Malaga flamenco dance teacher 'Conchita' Zamora dies at the age of 70
  7. 7 Costa del Sol rock ensemble take their psychedelic Pink Floyd Experience to Seville
  8. 8 Mijas gears up for the last of its three summer fairs
  9. 9 Zorrocallao: Bringing the taste of summer to Rincón de la Victoria for the last three years
  10. 10 Six winners of Benalmádena traders' association best-decorated competition announced

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad