Techno heads to Marbella for 12-hour electronic music extravaganza

One of the stages at Elrow in Torre del Mar in August 2023.

Jennie Rhodes Marbella Friday, 23 August 2024, 11:40

Elrow is returning to the Costa del Sol in August and this time the electronic music ‘town’, which for the last two years has taken place in Torre del Mar, is landing in Marbella on 24 August at the San Pedro Alcántara fairground, as part of Oma Fest.

The 12-hour dance music extravaganza, complete with six themed stages, over 50 DJs and more than 300 performers who will be handing out free gifts that could range from burlesque-style fans and feather boas to bunny ears, Venice carnivalesque masks and more, is expected to attract 30,000 festival-goers, affectionately known as ‘Roweros’.

The Rowsmic Carnival event, is Elrow’s latest themed show, which premiered in April this year.

It promises “an immersive experience with giant LED screens, video-mapping and pyrotechnics, continuing the legacy of hits such as the Psychrowdelic Trip which came to Torre del Mar in 2023.

According to organisers, Rowsmic Carnival will transport festival-goers “to an imaginary world where reality fades and fantasy comes to life. The theme revolves around Gía, a female deity and goddess of celebration, whose world awakens from its slumber once a year during the Rowsmic eclipse to celebrate a carnival full of extravagant animals, eccentric characters and surreal sculptures”.

Six stages

The six stages are: Industrial City “where techno in all its variations reigns supreme” ranging from techno classics, melodic techno and hardtechno to psytrance; Nomwads is “a place to explore diverse rhythms and experiment with innovative sounds in a bohemian and creative atmosphere.”

Elrowcio is the stage to head for a Spanish theme including paella, rebujito and flamenco. Expect the Gipsy Kings, Deep Rhythms, El Callejón and more; the Pink Cathedral is Elrow’s stage dedicated to LGBT communities and promises to “add a touch of pink to a place of fun, fantasy, colour and good vibes”. Finally Cocoa is the stage for “high quality electronic music” and “unforgettable sets”.

For tickets, a full lineup of DJs and more information visit: www.elrow.com/en