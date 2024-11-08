Royal British Legion turn out in force this weekend to honour those lost in conflict

Tony Bryant Costa del Sol Friday, 8 November 2024, 10:09 | Updated 10:22h.

The Royal British Legion Spain South, along with serving and ex-members of the British Armed Forces and their families, will come together in the province of Malaga and in Gibraltar this weekend to pay their respects to all military personnel who lost their lives in conflict since WWI. As in Britain and the English-speaking world, services will be held to demonstrate that those who lost their lives are always in the nations' hearts.

This year's events will mark the 80th anniversary of the turning point of the Second World War, the D-Day Landings, which marked the beginning of the liberation of western Europe.

The various branches of the southern district, which was founded in October 1987, will be on parade at the St George's Church in Malaga on Sunday 10 November. Led by Father Louis Darrant, the service begins at 10.30am and will also be attended by veterans and members of the Royal Air Force Association. After the service, wreaths will be laid on the international war graves in the English cemetery.

The Benjarafe branch will hold its service (Sunday 10) at the Puerto Niza restaurant at 11.30am, with a choral accompaniment by the Phoenix Singers; while the Nerja branch will hold its Armistice Day event (Sunday 10) at the Al Andalus Hotel in Maro from 11.30am.

The RBL of Mollina and Loja will join forces again for their Remembrance service (Sunday 10) led by Reverend Doreen Cage at Parque La Viña (Mollina) at 11.45am.

The ceremony at the Coín cemetery chapel (Monday 11) will be attended by the Guardia Civil and the town hall, along with members of the RBL rider's branch; while the TAPAS choir will be on hand once again to support the congregation singing hymns.

The Mijas Costa branch will hold its annual service of Remembrance at the Salón Varietés Theatre in Fuengirola (Sunday 10) at 10.30am. The service, led by reverend William Small, chaplain of the RBL District Spain South, will be overseen by Standard Bearers of several local branches, who will be joined by veterans of all three military services and the 1st Fuengirola Scout Group.

The Costa's only Spanish bagpipe band will also participate again this year, performing at the events in Malaga, Nerja and the ceremony organised by Benalmádena town hall at Bil Bil castle on Monday 11 November.

Gibraltar

The Chief Minister of Gibraltar Fabian Picardo, along with military personnel and representatives of various authorities, will lay wreaths in the lobby of Parliament during a ceremony to mark Armistice Day. Guards of Honour will be provided by the Royal Gibraltar Regiment and the Royal British Legion Gibraltar branch.