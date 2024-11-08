Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Services and wreath laying will take place all over the province. SUR
Royal British Legion turn out in force this weekend to honour those lost in conflict
Armed forces

Royal British Legion turn out in force this weekend to honour those lost in conflict

Southern district branches will hold Remembrance services in Malaga, Nerja, Coín, Mollina, Fuengirola and Gibraltar

Tony Bryant

Costa del Sol

Friday, 8 November 2024, 10:09

The Royal British Legion Spain South, along with serving and ex-members of the British Armed Forces and their families, will come together in the province of Malaga and in Gibraltar this weekend to pay their respects to all military personnel who lost their lives in conflict since WWI. As in Britain and the English-speaking world, services will be held to demonstrate that those who lost their lives are always in the nations' hearts.

This year's events will mark the 80th anniversary of the turning point of the Second World War, the D-Day Landings, which marked the beginning of the liberation of western Europe.

The various branches of the southern district, which was founded in October 1987, will be on parade at the St George's Church in Malaga on Sunday 10 November. Led by Father Louis Darrant, the service begins at 10.30am and will also be attended by veterans and members of the Royal Air Force Association. After the service, wreaths will be laid on the international war graves in the English cemetery.

The Benjarafe branch will hold its service (Sunday 10) at the Puerto Niza restaurant at 11.30am, with a choral accompaniment by the Phoenix Singers; while the Nerja branch will hold its Armistice Day event (Sunday 10) at the Al Andalus Hotel in Maro from 11.30am.

The RBL of Mollina and Loja will join forces again for their Remembrance service (Sunday 10) led by Reverend Doreen Cage at Parque La Viña (Mollina) at 11.45am.

The ceremony at the Coín cemetery chapel (Monday 11) will be attended by the Guardia Civil and the town hall, along with members of the RBL rider's branch; while the TAPAS choir will be on hand once again to support the congregation singing hymns.

The Mijas Costa branch will hold its annual service of Remembrance at the Salón Varietés Theatre in Fuengirola (Sunday 10) at 10.30am. The service, led by reverend William Small, chaplain of the RBL District Spain South, will be overseen by Standard Bearers of several local branches, who will be joined by veterans of all three military services and the 1st Fuengirola Scout Group.

The Costa's only Spanish bagpipe band will also participate again this year, performing at the events in Malaga, Nerja and the ceremony organised by Benalmádena town hall at Bil Bil castle on Monday 11 November.

Gibraltar

The Chief Minister of Gibraltar Fabian Picardo, along with military personnel and representatives of various authorities, will lay wreaths in the lobby of Parliament during a ceremony to mark Armistice Day. Guards of Honour will be provided by the Royal Gibraltar Regiment and the Royal British Legion Gibraltar branch.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 On the mountain roads inland from the Costa del Sol
  2. 2 Explore Malaga province's most photographed streets
  3. 3 Beyond the coast: Exploring Andalucía's hidden heartlands
  4. 4 Beaches in Andalucía that just can't be missed
  5. 5 How does Spain's emergency warning system for mobile phones work?
  6. 6 Drought-stricken Axarquía reservoir temporarily receiving water from Malaga due to high levels of silt following storms
  7. 7 Fuengirola port will look shipshape after transformation project is completed
  8. 8 Fuengirola promotes local NGOs with second-hand charity market
  9. 9 Popular Mexican chain opens new restaurant in Costa del Sol shopping centre
  10. 10 The Malaga village in the market for muscatel grapes this weekend

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Royal British Legion turn out in force this weekend to honour those lost in conflict