Rocksteady ska and dancefloor disco weekend in Mijas Costa The Cazbah Live Lounge in Mijas Costa has lined up a series of concerts to take place throughout August

The Cazbah Live Lounge in Mijas Costa has lined up a series of concerts to take place throughout August, one of which is the Too Much 2-Tone Ska Night on Friday 9 August (tonight). The concert will be performed by local band The Skafeinados, who perform the best of ska, reggae, and two-tone classics of bands such as The Specials, Madness, Bad Manners, UB40, The Beat, The Kinks, The Who and The Small Faces.

Two-tone, also known as ska revival, is a genre of British popular music of the late 1970s and early 1980s that fused rocksteady, reggae and traditional Jamaican ska. The name derives from the record label of the same name founded in 1979 with the intention of transcending and defusing racial tensions during the Thatcher-era.

The concert starts at 10pm (doors open 9pm) and tables can be reserved on WhatsApp - 602 53 57 10.

Fan of 1970s disco music will enjoy the Boogie Wonderland show on Saturday 10 August. The concert will be performed by the popular Costa trio, Boogie Wonderland, a group that performs classic dancefloor hits from bands like Earth Wind and Fire, The Bee Gees, Cool and the Gang, and the Jackson Five.

The night has a disco fever dress code and organisers are hoping the audience will dig out the flares and platforms for this 'back to the '70s' extravaganza.

The concert, which is free, starts at 10pm, and a free '70s cocktail is available on arrival.