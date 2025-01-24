Rob Sas Rock Duo offer two free gigs on the Costa this weekend

Tony Bryant Costa del Sol Friday, 24 January 2025, 10:22 Compartir

The Rob Sas Rock Duo, one of the loudest progressive rock shows in the province, will perform two free concerts at venues on the Costa del Sol this weekend. The concerts will be held at O'Callaghans Bar in Sabinillas on Saturday 25 at 9.30pm, and at El Bar de las Motos in Arroyo de la Miel, Benalmádena, at 6.30pm on Sunday 26 January.

Two of the of the coast's most respected rock musicians, guitarist Rob Sas and vocalist David Gil Vallejo, will perform anthems of iconic bands like Deep Purple, Rainbow, Free, Led Zeppelin, ZZ Top and AC/DC, among others.

The duo have built a huge following over the years by performing the best of classic rock at established venues and festivals all along the Costa del Sol.

Also a member of Deeper Purple, a tribute to the British rock band responsible for iconic songs like Smoke on the Water and Child in Time, Rob Sas is a veteran of the live music scene with an impressive musical history. He has been performing in the UK, Spain and across Europe for decades, gathering a huge fanbase along the way.

The duo has a string of gigs lined up for this year: information can be found on the band's website. www.therobsasband.com