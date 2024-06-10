Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Crowds attended the inauguration of the exhibition. Eugenio Cabezas
Residents loan inherited religious art for exhibition in Frigiliana
What to do

Residents loan inherited religious art for exhibition in Frigiliana

The works were created using the technique known as painting on glass and date from the 18th and 19th centuries

Eugenio Cabezas

Frigiliana

Monday, 10 June 2024, 09:34

Compartir

Pablo Rojo is a lawyer, but he considers himself a true “history enthusiast,” and with a work on the history of the Frigiliana cane sugar factory, the old Ingenio de Nuestra Señora del Carmen, yet to be published, Rojo has now completed an investigation of some enigmatic religious paintings he has been collecting over the years.

“I saw them in some houses in the village, they started to interest me, and the families told me that they had been passed down by their ancestors.” The works were created using the technique known as painting on glass and are mainly of sorrowful Virgins and images of Christ.

“It is a mix between painting and decorative art, widely developed and disseminated throughout Europe from the 18th century when it arrived in Spain,” explains Rojo.

“The older residents of Frigiliana believe that these paintings were made by friars from convents in the province, possibly from Ronda, Vélez-Málaga, Torrox, or Málaga,” said the lawyer.

The paintings are on display in the municipal exhibition room in Calle Real until mid June.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Roberto at the double to send Malaga CF to the play-off final
  2. 2 Body of man found in nets of fishing boat at Fuengirola port
  3. 3 John Lennon: A Beatle's take on liberal Torremolinos
  4. 4 Cat charity unhappy with Mijas council's neutering plan
  5. 5 Malaga CF to face Gimnàstic in league play-off final
  6. 6 Fuengirola launches pet pee bottle initiative in attempt to keep the municipality in 'perfect condition'
  7. 7 24-hour solar power using a virtual or physical battery
  8. 8 A Finnish soldier, actor and entrepreneur on the Costa del Sol
  9. 9 Spain's Carlos Alcaraz wins nail-biting French Open final
  10. 10 Torremolinos resumes street cleaning and disinfection services, suspended since November due to the drought

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad