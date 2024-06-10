Residents loan inherited religious art for exhibition in Frigiliana

Eugenio Cabezas Frigiliana Monday, 10 June 2024, 09:34 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pablo Rojo is a lawyer, but he considers himself a true “history enthusiast,” and with a work on the history of the Frigiliana cane sugar factory, the old Ingenio de Nuestra Señora del Carmen, yet to be published, Rojo has now completed an investigation of some enigmatic religious paintings he has been collecting over the years.

“I saw them in some houses in the village, they started to interest me, and the families told me that they had been passed down by their ancestors.” The works were created using the technique known as painting on glass and are mainly of sorrowful Virgins and images of Christ.

“It is a mix between painting and decorative art, widely developed and disseminated throughout Europe from the 18th century when it arrived in Spain,” explains Rojo.

“The older residents of Frigiliana believe that these paintings were made by friars from convents in the province, possibly from Ronda, Vélez-Málaga, Torrox, or Málaga,” said the lawyer.

The paintings are on display in the municipal exhibition room in Calle Real until mid June.