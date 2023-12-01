Popular Rolling Stones tribute returns to Salón Varietés Theatre The Honky Tonk Cats have performed their tribute show at venues all over Andalucía since they formed in 2010

Malaga rockers The Honky Tonk Cats will present their tribute to the "greatest rock and roll band in the world" at the Salón Varietés Theatre in Fuengirola on Friday 1 (today) and Saturday 2 December.

The Rolling Stones tribute band, fronted by Jagger look-a-like, Cedrik Michel, have performed the show at venues all over Andalucía since they were formed in 2010, attracting a large following because of their ability to recreate the ambiance of an authentic Stones concert.

The band's charismatic singer reproduces the distinctive voice of the Rolling Stones singer, along with his raunchy stage antics, while his backing band consists of some of Malaga's top musicians, so it promises to be a must for fans of the aging rock band, who are currently celebrating 60 years in the music business.

The group's extensive repertoire includes early Glimmer Twins hits like Paint it Black and Jumping Jack Flash, to iconic songs such as Sympathy for the Devil, Angie and Out of Control.

This is not the first time the group have performed at the theatre. Last year's shows attracted large audiences, so early reservations are advised.

Tickets for the shows, which start at 7.30pm, cost 20 euros and are available from the theatre's booking office between 11am and 2.30pm Monday to Friday, or one hour before the show.

Tickets can also be reserved on www.salonvarietestheatre.com