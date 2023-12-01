Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Jagger look-a-like Cedrik Michel on stage with his tribute band . SUR.
Popular Rolling Stones tribute returns to Salón Varietés Theatre

Popular Rolling Stones tribute returns to Salón Varietés Theatre

The Honky Tonk Cats have performed their tribute show at venues all over Andalucía since they formed in 2010

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Friday, 1 December 2023, 10:46

Compartir

Malaga rockers The Honky Tonk Cats will present their tribute to the "greatest rock and roll band in the world" at the Salón Varietés Theatre in Fuengirola on Friday 1 (today) and Saturday 2 December.

The Rolling Stones tribute band, fronted by Jagger look-a-like, Cedrik Michel, have performed the show at venues all over Andalucía since they were formed in 2010, attracting a large following because of their ability to recreate the ambiance of an authentic Stones concert.

The band's charismatic singer reproduces the distinctive voice of the Rolling Stones singer, along with his raunchy stage antics, while his backing band consists of some of Malaga's top musicians, so it promises to be a must for fans of the aging rock band, who are currently celebrating 60 years in the music business.

The group's extensive repertoire includes early Glimmer Twins hits like Paint it Black and Jumping Jack Flash, to iconic songs such as Sympathy for the Devil, Angie and Out of Control.

This is not the first time the group have performed at the theatre. Last year's shows attracted large audiences, so early reservations are advised.

Tickets for the shows, which start at 7.30pm, cost 20 euros and are available from the theatre's booking office between 11am and 2.30pm Monday to Friday, or one hour before the show.

Tickets can also be reserved on www.salonvarietestheatre.com

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 German man in custody after allegedly stabbing own mother in Axarquía village
  2. 2 Six Albanians arrested in Comares for 18 burglaries in Malaga
  3. 3 Axarquía village offers seating for giants
  4. 4 Axarquía town gives green light to recycling centre
  5. 5 Guardia Civil assist the delivery of a baby goat on a road in Valladolid
  6. 6 El Gaucho de Banús, celebrating the flavours of exquisite meat
  7. 7 Four migrants drown after being thrown into the sea by traffickers
  8. 8 Rubbish disposal fee to rise
  9. 9 Torremolinos budget for 2024 exceeds 116 million euros
  10. 10 Lights go on as Christmas countdown starts on the Costa del Sol

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad