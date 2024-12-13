Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Three of Spain’s top drag performers will offer camp entertainment. SUR
Outrageously camp festive comedy at Hard Rock Marbella
Held on Sunday 15 December, Queengo Christmas Edition will present three of Spain’s most popular drag queens

Tony Bryant

Marbella

Friday, 13 December 2024, 09:18

Hard Rock Hotel Marbella will host the first of its special festive shows on Sunday 15 December, an afternoon that will include three of Spain’s top drag queens. Queengo Christmas Edition will offer live music and a multitude of surprises, along with the outrageously camp shenanigans of Shani LaSanta, Jota Carajota, and Gades, a performer who describes herself as “a queer artist with very little money but a lot of ideas”.

Shani LaSanta, known as the ‘Gypsy queen from Jerez’, is a drag performer and one of the contestants on Drag Race España, a show based on Rupaul’s Drag Race; while Jota Carajota was the founder of the risqué rock group Queens Yeyés, and she is well known for her collaborations with top national drag performer La Prohibida.

Organised in collaboration with Belvedere, the show begins at 4pm and will include the special participation of influencer Rayo McQueer (famous for a video in which she highlights a list of ‘inappropriate behaviours’), who will act as DJ for the party.

Access is free through registration on the hotel’s Instagram account: @hrhmarbella. The first 40 registrants will have a VIP experience pass for the event, which will include a privileged location to enjoy the show and a welcome cocktail.

