Musical showcase night at Alhaurín el Grande art space

Tony Bryant Friday, 29 November 2024, 16:43

The Artsenal Inoxis art and cultural space in Alhaurín el Grande is holding a music showcase evening on Saturday 30 November to promote a new initiative aimed at musicians and bands in the province. The space is run by an association of local artists and is intended as a launching platform for local artists, who use the space to perform, practice or promote their art.

The latest project offers musicians the chance to make a promotional video in order to publicise their music. The event, which is free, kicks off at 8.30pm and will present performances by several singers, whose shows will be videoed, and organisers are calling for audience participation.

“We will be recording video with good quality sound for the artists during the showcase. This is a great opportunity to see a variety of local performers, and we need audience support,” organisers said.

Participating performers are Leon Patras, Charlton Greene, Chelsea Greene, Azarielle, Chloe, Rebecca Lane, Sonia Rodes.

The audience will also have the chance to view the current collection of work on display in the gallery by some of the province’s top artists, sculptors and designers.