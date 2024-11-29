Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Singer Leon Patras at a previous performance at the art space. SUR
Musical showcase night at Alhaurín el Grande art space
Music

Musical showcase night at Alhaurín el Grande art space

The latest project at Artsenal Inoxis offers musicians the chance to make a promotional video in order to publicise their music

Tony Bryant

Friday, 29 November 2024, 16:43

The Artsenal Inoxis art and cultural space in Alhaurín el Grande is holding a music showcase evening on Saturday 30 November to promote a new initiative aimed at musicians and bands in the province. The space is run by an association of local artists and is intended as a launching platform for local artists, who use the space to perform, practice or promote their art.

The latest project offers musicians the chance to make a promotional video in order to publicise their music. The event, which is free, kicks off at 8.30pm and will present performances by several singers, whose shows will be videoed, and organisers are calling for audience participation.

“We will be recording video with good quality sound for the artists during the showcase. This is a great opportunity to see a variety of local performers, and we need audience support,” organisers said.

Participating performers are Leon Patras, Charlton Greene, Chelsea Greene, Azarielle, Chloe, Rebecca Lane, Sonia Rodes.

The audience will also have the chance to view the current collection of work on display in the gallery by some of the province’s top artists, sculptors and designers.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa del Sol lights up for festive season from this Friday
  2. 2 Malaga's mango harvest ends with 25 per cent more fruit than expected
  3. 3 Costa del Sol brothel owner arrested for human trafficking
  4. 4 Historic ship set to dock at Malaga and open its decks to the public
  5. 5 Government to commission 1.2m-euro feasibility study for a train along the entire Costa del Sol
  6. 6 Blossom is the latest Malaga restaurant to be awarded a Michelin star
  7. 7 Plucky Malaga CF suffer late heartache in Valencia
  8. 8 Bonnie Tyler confirmed for Marenostrum Fuengirola 2025 line-up
  9. 9 Costa del Sol tourist attraction at the epicentre of advances in underground biology
  10. 10 Costa del Sol ice-cream maker voted among best in the world at the 'Oscars' of the Italian 'gelato'

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Musical showcase night at Alhaurín el Grande art space