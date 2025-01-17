Multinational choir offers two concerts in Axarquía churches

Jennie Rhodes Axarquía Friday, 17 January 2025, 09:56 | Updated 10:12h. Compartir

The Coraxalia choir has two concerts coming up, one this weekend and the other next week. The first is on Saturday 18 January at 8pm in San Francisco Convent in Vélez-Málaga, where the choir will be singing a mix of sacred songs as well as Hallelujah by Leonard Cohen and Elvis Presley's Can't Help Falling In Love.

The second concert is on Monday 20 January at 6pm and forms part of the Mass at Santa Ana Church in Algarrobo.

Coraxalia is a multinational choir which rehearses every Thursday in Vélez-Málaga and new singers are always welcome.

For more information call 657 951 755, or email: coraxaliacoral@gmail.com.