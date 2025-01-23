Manilva: a unique destination

SUR in English Manilva Thursday, 23 January 2025, 10:35 Compartir

With its serene and tranquil atmosphere, stunning beaches and natural surroundings, and the warmth and hospitality of its people, Manilva stands out within the diverse range of tourist towns that make up the Costa del Sol. A combination of factors has given Manilva a truly unique essence and personality. Its identity is shaped by its spectacular beaches, well-maintained and picturesque hiking routes, high-quality wines and its strong emphasis on residential tourism.

Unlike major Costa del Sol towns such as Marbella or Torremolinos, which are known for their wide variety of hotels, Manilva is characterised by its focus on residential tourism. It’s an ideal place to live, thanks to its mild climate, peaceful environment, excellent cuisine and friendly locals. Many visitors are so captivated by Manilva that they end up making it their second home. The numbers highlight the importance of residential tourism in the town’s accommodation offering: Manilva currently has 13,111 properties designated for tourist use.

The beauty of Manilva's beaches

The combination of sun and sand has been key to establishing Manilva’s strength as a tourist destination. The beauty of its coastline is one of its main attractions, offering a collection of beaches with crystal-clear waters to refresh your senses.

Manilva’s coastline stretches over eight kilometres, featuring wide, expansive beaches with fine sand that gently slopes into the sea. The environmental quality of its waters, along with its full range of services and accessibility for people with reduced mobility, earns these beaches the European Blue Flag distinction each season.

Among its standout beaches is Punta Chullera, known for its ecological and naturist profile. It boasts stunning coves surrounded by rocks and low cliffs, offering exceptional natural beauty and ecological richness. Its clean, transparent waters are particularly ideal for underwater fishing.

Another notable beach is La Duquesa, one of the most popular and frequently visited every summer thanks to its spaciousness and excellent location next to the La Duquesa Marina, one of Manilva’s main tourist hotspots.

The busiest beach, however, is Sabinillas, situated opposite the town centre of Manilva. It is a paradise for fishing enthusiasts, featuring one of the richest fishing grounds in Malaga province. The rocky areas are home to a variety of species, such as grouper, snapper, seabream, dentex, lobster, crayfish and many more.

El Castillo beach, with its combination of long stretches of sand, rocky areas perfect for fishing and beach bars serving the best fried fish, and Los Toros, with its natural, untamed character and peaceful, relaxing atmosphere, are also popular choices within the municipality.

A haven for nature lovers

Beyond the sun and sea, Manilva offers many other attractions, including its rich natural spaces. This makes the town a paradise for hiking enthusiasts. Hiking not only provides undeniable health benefits but also allows visitors to enjoy the spectacular natural surroundings of the area.

Manilva town hall has made significant efforts to promote hiking, including the publication of a guide featuring seven routes that pass through iconic spots such as Pinar de Tábanos, a small forest of stone pines; the cork oak forest of Loma del Negro; Cerro de los Castillejos, home to a Late Bronze Age archaeological site; the Alcorrín stream, where traces of the ancient Mediterranean forest of cork and Andalusian or Moorish gall oaks can still be seen; the picturesque views along Vizcarronda and its restored 18th-century winery; the springs of La Peñuela and El Chorro; and the cliffs of Punta Chullera, a gem of the Costa del Sol.

A destination for wine tourism

Manilva, long associated with wines made from the Muscat of Alexandria grape, has also been a pioneer in embracing the vast potential of wine tourism. The town boasts a unique space for this purpose: the Viñas de Manilva Interpretation Centre (CIVIMA).

CIVIMA offers a fascinating insight into Manilva’s viticulture, focusing on aspects such as the wine production process, comparing traditional and modern techniques, and the festivals and customs linked to winemaking. The centre is located next to Bodegas Nilva, which has revived the old Muscat vineyards, producing wines of the highest quality. Visitors can enjoy the full experience of the landscape, vineyards and wine through guided tours of CIVIMA, vineyard visits, wine tastings and eno-gastronomic experiences.