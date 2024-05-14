Malaga celebrates Museum Day this Saturday with special activities

Isabel Méndez Tuesday, 14 May 2024, 17:16 Compartir Copiar enlace

Malaga is once again joining in the celebration of Museum Day, a cultural day which this year will also coincide in the capital with Noche en Blanco. The initiative will offer open days in the city's main museums, as well as a series of special activities on 18 May.

Museo de Málaga

The Museo de Málaga has prepared a special programme with the thematic tour 'From ancestral magic to talismanic magic' on Friday and Saturday 17 and 18 May; the guided tour of the archaeology collection on Saturday 18 at 12 noon, at the same time as the guided tour of the art collection. On that day there will also be a concert with a double session at 8.30 and 10.30pm, performed by Malaga's municipal band, interspersed with magic shows.

Picasso Birthplace Museum

The 'Mediterranean Roots' workshop, dedicated to International Museum Day, invites families to immerse themselves in the Mediterranean origins that so inspired Pablo Picasso, exploring the most special corners of the Museo Casa Natal. A participatory and collaborative methodology will be used to encourage research, learning and the creation of a collective installation that will be exhibited to the public during the Noche en Blanco.

It will take place at 11am, with a duration of 90 minutes and limited capacity. Prior registration is required by sending an email to mediacion.mcnpicasso@malaga.eu

Museo Ruso

The Russian Museum is offering a family workshop 'Exploring the Hidden' at 11.30am in Spanish and at 4.30pm for Russian-speaking families, with a duration of 90 minutes and limited capacity. There will be a special visit that emphasises research, exploration and learning, approaching Russian works of art from a different perspective. Using a participatory and collaborative methodology, a collective installation will be created in which lines and colour will be the key. To register, please send an email to educacion.coleccionmuseoruso@malaga.eu.

At 6pm, in the centre's auditorium, the chamber music ensemble 'Música Entre Amigos' will give a concert with a programme including works by Russian and European composers. Since 1994, this group has been enthusiastically sharing its music on a non-profit basis. Admission is free until full capacity is reached, and invitations can be collected from 5pm (maximum 2 tickets per person).

In addition, there will be a mediation service in the museum from 1pm to 2pm and from 5pm to 6pm.

Centre Pompidou Málaga

The Centre Pompidou Málaga will offer visits at different times throughout the day to the exhibition 'Place-ness. Inhabiting a Place'. This exhibition offers a look beyond the city-countryside antagonism, exploring diverse territorial realities and encouraging visitors to perceive these spaces as interdependent rather than static.

From 12.30am to 2pm and from 5pm to 7pm you can visit the Youth Space where the exhibition 'Inside Matisse' is located, a creative and didactic workshop, a place of life and exchange of ideas especially designed for children.

The CAC Malaga

For its part, the activities at the CAC Málaga began on Tuesday. In addition, coinciding with La Noche en Blanco, the opening to the public and the prize-giving ceremony of the 'MálagaCrea24' awards will take place at La Coracha.

Once again this year, the Conservatorio Superior de Danza de Málaga 'Ángel Pericet' joins the celebration of Museum Day with a show directed by Marina Barrientos and Eva de Alva and with the help of teachers such as Zaida Ballesteros, Marta González, Ana Lises, Belén Martos and María Matilde Pérez, allowing choreographers and performers to show their work to audiences of all ages. They are presenting 12 pieces of different styles and of short duration for the occasion. The activity will take place on Sunday, 19 May at 12 noon in the courtyard of the Museo Carmen Thyssen. Admission is free.

Revello de Toro Museum

On Saturday the entrance to the Museo Revello de Toro will be free with an open day throughout the day. A programme of guided visits to the exhibitions currently on display has also been organised, such as the temporary exhibition 'Revello de Toro y la Real Academia de Bellas Artes de San Telmo' and the permanent room dedicated to the work of the painter Félix Revello de Toro and Pedro de Mena's house-workshop. The times for the visits are at 11am and 1pm. The activity is free of charge and it is not necessary to register in advance.