Long-running flamenco festival to focus on popular Malaga singers

One of Malaga's finest flamenco singers, La Repompilla. EFE
What to do

The Alhaurín el Grande festival takes place in the playground of Emilia Olivares school on Saturday 27 July

Tony Bryant

Alhaurín el Grande

Friday, 26 July 2024, 10:02

Fans of orthodox flamenco will enjoy the XLI Noche Flamenca Villa de Alhaurín el Grande festival, which takes place in the playground of the Emilia Olivares school on Saturday 27 July (tomorrow). The festival, one of the oldest of its kind in the province of Malaga, will present a line-up of singers, guitarists and dancers from different provinces of Andalucía, with a special emphasis on Malaga singers.

Along with Antonio Fuentes, a singer from Seville who is confident in almost all styles of flamenco song, the festival will present Antonita Contreras, a performer who has played an important role in Malaga's current flamenco scene.

Another revered singer from Malaga to appear is La Repompilla, a singer who descends from one of the city's most illustrious flamenco dynasties. Niece of the renowned La Repompa, a singer who is remembered as one of the top singers of the tangos de Malaga, La Repompilla is one of the biggest crowd-pullers on the flamenco festival scene in the province.

The fourth singer of the night is also from Malaga, although he has lived in Granada for many years. Alfredo Tejida is considered a general all-rounder, and he has performed for some of the genre's top dancers, including Mario Maya, Blanca del Rey and Antonio Canales.

The dance section of the festival will present the Granada dancer Susana Sánchez and her company, while guitar accompaniment will be supplied by José Satorre, Juan Moreno, Juan Ramón Caro y Antonio de la Luz.

Entry to the festival, which starts at 10pm, costs 15 euros.

www.alhaurinelgrande.es

