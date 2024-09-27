Lady of the Rosary pilgrimage signals start of Fuengirola's fair Fuengirola is getting ready to celebrate the Virgen del Rosario fair, six days of traditional activities held in honour of the town's patron from Sunday 6 until Saturday 12 October

Tony Bryant Fuengirola Friday, 27 September 2024

Fuengirola is getting ready to celebrate the Virgen del Rosario fair, six days of traditional activities held in honour of the town's patron from Sunday 6 until Saturday 12 October. The fair is preceded on Sunday 29 September with the annual pilgrimage to the shrine of the Virgin, which will begin with a mass in the Iglesia de Nuestra Señora del Rosario Coronada at 10am (Plaza de la Constitución).

The official inauguration of the fair, which will take place in the municipal auditorium on Sunday at 9.30pm, will be overseen by former bullfighter turned television presenter Antonio José Pavón Galán, followed by the switching on of the illuminations and the beginning of the festivities.

Along with the typical 'casetas' and the fun of the fairground attractions, this fair will again include a series of concerts and shows by top national stars held at the municipal auditorium at 10pm each night. These will include Manuel Lombo, who performs light flamenco and 'copla' (9th); Sergio Dalma, a pop singer who has sold more than four million records during his 30-year career (10th); and stand-up Daniel Fez, an Asturian comedian who is one of the most recognised comedians on the Spanish scene (11th).

On Monday 7 October, the traditional flamenco mass will be held in Plaza de la Constitución at 10am, which will have the participation of the choir of El Rocío de Fuengirola and flamenco singer Virginia Rico. This will be followed by the colourful procession of the town's iconic image of the Virgin of the Rosary, which will leave the square around 12.30pm and embark on a route through the centre.

The town's coveted Juan de la Loma flamenco festival will take place at 10pm in the auditorium on Monday and will include performances by established singers such as María Teromotto (Jerez de la Frontera), and José Valencia (Lebrija).

Children's Day will be held on Tuesday, when the price of most of the attractions are reduced by 50 per cent.