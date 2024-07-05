Jamaican roots reggae to rock Nagüeles quarry in Marbella

Tony Bryant Marbella Friday, 5 July 2024, 13:48 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Julian Marley, son of legendary Jamaican reggae musician Bob Marley, will make his debut at Starlite Occident in Marbella on Thursday 11 July, a concert during which he will perform his rich legacy of roots reggae music. The only one of Bob Marley's sons to be born in the UK, Julian grew up between England and Jamaica, and although he was inspired by some of the iconic figures of Jamaican reggae, he says his British upbringing was a major influence on his music.

Although he was showing signs that he would follow in his father's footsteps from a very young age, his musical career began at the age of 18, when he teamed up with three of his brothers in Jamaica to form Ghetto Youths Crew. The band became such a success that the brothers toured the USA for three years.

Also known as Ju Ju, he recorded his first solo album in 1996, which launched him on to the world stage: this was followed by a successful international tour with his new band, The Uprising, who took their distinctive Jamaican sound to the USA, Brazil, Mexico, Japan, and, of course, Jamaica.

Julian continues to honour his father's legacy while forging a distinct path that will resonate with lovers of traditional reggae, which spreads messages of love, unity, and spirituality.

Along with obvious references to his father, his show in Marbella, which starts at 10pm, will include songs from his recent album, Colours of Royal, which took the Grammy Award 2024 for Best Reggae Album.