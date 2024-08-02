Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Thousands of revellers enjoy a beach party at last year's event. SUR.
International 'gay bears' head to Torremolinos for August festival
International 'gay bears' head to Torremolinos for August festival

Returning for the 18th year, the event includes boat, beach and pool gatherings with top DJs, plus nightly club parties

Tony Bryant

Torremolinos

Friday, 2 August 2024, 11:37

The Mad Bear Beach 2024 festival will be held in different locations in Torremolinos from Friday 9 until Monday 19 August, a meeting of international 'gay bears' that organisers estimate will be attended by around 9,000 people. The festivities coincide with one of Spain's biggest public holidays, the Feast of the Assumption on 15 August, so record crowds are expected.

Returning for the 18th year, the festivities will include a day and night schedule of beach and pool parties with top DJs, along with drag shows, live music and dance performances. It will also offer the popular three-hour boat parties at sea, where attendees will have the opportunity to swim where dolphins usually appear.

The venues for the day parties will include the Eden Beach Club (Playa Bajondillo) and The Hotel Ritual (Calle Brazil); while nighttime events will be staged at the Aqua Club (La Nogalera), which has two floors, one for house and the other for pop music; The Bunker Club (La Nogalera), which offers bondage and fetish nights; and the Centuryon Club (Casablanca), one of the most popular gay clubs in the province of Malaga.

International bear clubs and promoters will participate in the nightly parties and these will include Posh Beirut, Furball New York, Bearsurrection Florida, Daddyland Dallas, Company/Bear Festival Milano, Beef Dip Puerto Vallarta, Bearland Mexico and Maschio Peloso.

One of the highlights of the festival will be the Mister Mad Bear contest, which this year will be held on Saturday 17 August.

www.madbear.org

