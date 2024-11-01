Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The Art Explora catamaran. Moreno
Immersive experience onboard the Art Explora catamaran while it&#039;s docked in Malaga port
Art and culture

Immersive experience onboard the Art Explora catamaran while it's docked in Malaga port

With the capacity for up to 2,000 visitors per day, there is a free programme of flamenco, film screenings, talks and concerts which are accessible to everyone

Regina Sotorrío

Malaga

Friday, 1 November 2024, 16:13

The Art Explora catamaran has arrived in Malaga after stops in Marseille, Venice and Tangier. The ship will be in Malaga until 10 November at the port between Muelle Uno and the Palmeral de las Sorpresas.

The vessel will stage performances on the decks and other areas, complemented by activities at Teatro Eduardo Ocón, La Térmica, and Astilleros Nereo.

With capacity for up to 2,000 visitors per day on board, the ship has unveiled its free programme of flamenco, film screenings, talks, and concerts which are accessible to everyone. Highlights include an immersive virtual reality experience that will transport visitors to the golden ages of Venice, Athens, and Alexandria; a sound journey across the Mediterranean created by Paris's Ircam Centre Pompidou on the upper deck; and a documentary on the representation of women in the arts in the aft section.

The centrepiece of the Art Explora Festival is the ship itself, designed by Axel de Beaufort and Guillaume Verdier, boasting impressive dimensions: 47 metres long, 18 metres wide, and a 55-metre mast with sails created by artist Laure Prouvost.

The festival is organised in collaboration with the Malaga City Council, with support of the Department of Culture and Historical Heritage and the Department of Tourism; La Térmica, the Malaga Port Authority and IGY Málaga Marina.

The programme of activities can be found at:

www.artexplora.org/es/festival/ville/malaga

