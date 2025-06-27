Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Kitty, Daisy & Lewis are performing on Friday 11 July. SUR
Blues festival

Head to the Costa Tropical for some cool summer blues

Rick Estrin & The Nightcats, DK Harrell, Glen Hughes (Deep Purple) and Kitty, Daisy & Lewis are performing at the two-day festival

Jennie Rhodes

Almuñécar

Friday, 27 June 2025, 10:05

El Majuelo Park is the venue for the Almuñécar Blues Fest taking place on 10 and 11 July.

Rick Estrin & The Nightcats promise a “no-holds-barred show” with guitarist Kid Andersen, keyboard Lorenzo Farrell and drummer Derrick ‘D’Mar’ Martin on Thursday 10 July. They will be followed by Louisiana guitarist and singer DK Harrell. In 2024 DK Harrell was awarded Best Emerging Artist at the prestigious Blues Music Awards.

Glen Hughes (vocalist and bassist of Deep Purple’s Mk III lineup in the 70s and later Black Sabbath) will be performing on Friday 11 July. In 2016 he was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Deep Purple. This will be a unique opportunity to see him live for the first time in Almuñécar.

Also performing on Friday are Kitty, Daisy & Lewis - three talented songwriters and musicians from London who have sold over a quarter of a million albums worldwide and had sellout tours. They have played Bestival and Glastonbury and have opened for headliners such as Mark Ronson and Coldplay. Their set includes R&B, jazz, soul, blues, ska, country, rock “n” roll and much more. Both nights start at 9pm.

For tickets go to:

www.ticketmaster.es.

