Head to La Herradura's first international blues festival

La Herradura's first International Blues Festival is taking place on Friday 28 and Saturday 29 June on the town's Plaza de la Independencia. La Herradura is a Spanish coastal town belonging to the municipality of Almuñécar, in the province of Granada.

The event is the creation of Mijas Blues Festival founder and former owner of London's Aint' Nothin But the Blues bar Kevin Hillier.

Kevin is now a La Herradura resident and he decided last year that he wanted to pick up the baton again in his new adoptive home. He says, "We are really excited to be able to put on such a great lineup, including musicians from New Orleans, California and Austin, Texas."

He adds, "The whole village has got behind the festival in helping to promote it. There are people coming from all over Europe to enjoy our free, nonprofit making festival."

The lineup

The event starts at 8pm on both evenings and is completely free. Friday's lineup kicks off with a live DJ set by Elmore Sánchez "spinning vinyl to get you in the mood" according to organisers.

Then at 8.30pm Johnny Big Stone & the Blues Workers; a trio combining west coast, jump and traditional blues, this band and its varied repertoire create an authentic blues experience. They will be the first band to take to the stage.

They will be followed at 10.10pm by Wax & Boogie - Rhythm & Blues Projects, a band specialising in 30s boogie woogie, 40s swing and 50s Rhythm and Blues.

After them it's the turn of Greg Izor who'll be on stage at midnight. Izor is currently touring Europe with performances in La Herradura as well as at the Trandal Blues Fest and Zelzate Blueshappening.

Andalusian bands

On Saturday evening the Costa del Sol's own The Blue Stompers Jump Review will be starting off the proceedings at 8pm and they will be followed by another well-known name in Andalucía's blues scene, Beiztegui Blues Band, at 9.15pm.

At 10.30pm it will be the turn of award winning California native Tia Carroll. Tia has headlined venues and festivals all over the world with her band and has shared stages with legends including Ray Charles.

Closing the first La Herradura International Blues Festival will be Ghalia Volt, who'll be on stage at 12.15am. Volt quit the busking circuit of her native Brussels for New Orleans, where she made her name as the frontwoman of local heroes Mama's Boys.

There will be a bar on the plaza selling a selection of drinks and food, including paella for those who get there early. Seating is limited so organisers advise arriving early for those who need one. The festival will finish at around 2am on both nights.

More information: www.laherradurabluesfestival.com