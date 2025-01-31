Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Abraham Cupeiro in the Edgar Neville Auditorium. Ñito Salas
Gladiator II musician debuts with Malaga Philharmonic

Abraham Cupeiro, admired by Spielberg and Ridley Scott, mixes the atavistic sound of his instruments with an orchestra in the Edgar Neville auditorium

Regina Sotorrío

MALAGA.

Friday, 31 January 2025, 11:12

He describes himself as a "simple" and "minimalist" man, living in a tiny cabin on the outskirts of Lugo, Galicia. His more than 300 instruments, some made from feathers, snails or a cow's horn, "sleep" in a building, next to his home.

The Galician musician debuts in Malaga alongside the Philharmonic Orchestra, performing Pangea, a voyage through the ancestral sounds of our planet in the Edgar Neville auditorium (31January 8pm).

With his instruments and concerts like the one this Friday in Malaga, he is living the "dream". The truth is that while he is performing in Malaga, his music will be played in cinemas across the world, thanks to his involvement in Ridley Scott's Gladiator II.

"It gives you a great sense of pride seeing your name there at the end of the credits." But it is not the only American production in which one, or several, of his instruments can be heard. He appears in the biblical thriller Mary, with Anthony Hopkins, released this Christmas on Netflix and also in the trailer of the series Life on our planet produced by Steven Spielberg for the same platform.

Abraham Cupeiro is not a conventional musician, neither in what he does nor how he does it. He can play hundreds of forgotten instruments of ancient cultures, created from the raw materials found in nature. His "mission" is to bring these objects back to the stage so people can once again hear them. "They are not mine, they belong to all of humanity."

