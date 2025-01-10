A fusion of classical music and other more contemporary genres on a Malaga stage

Tony Bryant Malaga Friday, 10 January 2025, 10:21 | Updated 10:42h. Compartir

Iris Nieto, known artistically as Iris Oboe, is giving a concert at the Cervantes theatre in Malaga on Monday 13 January, in which she performs a fusion of classical music and other contemporary genres. The 27-year-old virtuoso of the oboe and singer from Malaga presents the premier of her latest show, Iriscible - Symphonic 'n' Roll, a musical journey that breaks barriers and seeks to bring classical music closer to 21st-century audiences with original arrangements that combine baroque and romantic sounds with rock, hip-hop, reggae, soul and funk.

Nieto first stepped on stage at the age of four alongside John Lee Hooker Jr and has since gone on to enjoy an outstanding career that includes collaborations with the Liechtenstein Philharmonic Orchestra and the Malaga Symphony Orchestra, along with multiple international projects.

Her passion for fusing genres and her ability to connect with the public make her one of the most innovative artists of her generation.

The concert will include original compositions by Nieto and an adaptation of Benedetto Platti's Concerto in G minor for oboe and the aria Spirto Gentil from Pasculli's La Favorita.

The show has the participation of the provincial youth orchestra of Malaga (JOPMA), and the collaboration of the gospel choir of the modern art centre of Malaga (CAMM) and the LGBT choir of Torremolinos, as well as other guest artists.

Tickets for the show, which starts at 8.30pm, cost between 18 and 22 euros and are available from www.irisoboe.net, or on the door on the night of the concert.