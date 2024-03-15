Estepona hosts audio-tactile sculpture exhibition

Tony Bryant Estepona Friday, 15 March 2024, 15:39 Compartir Copiar enlace

The Casa de las Tejerinas cultural centre in Estepona is exhibiting Naturaleza Viva (living nature), a new collection of works by sculptor Toby Govan, along with the collaboration of local poet Lorena Jiménez, from 22 March until 7 April.

The audio-tactile exhibition, which will be officially inaugurated at 8.30pm on Friday 22 March, offers a journey through emotions. Each sculpture is accompanied by a QR code that offers descriptive poems and micro-stories. Visitors are advised to bring their own mobile phones and headsets, although the artists will supply these facilities to those that need them.

While touching artwork at exhibitions is prohibited in just about every gallery in the world, Govan openly encourages visitors to embrace his sculptures. The Scottish artist says that his prime purpose when creating a sculpture is for them to be touched. His work focuses mainly on animals, and he has pieces in private collections in the UK, France, Germany and the USA. There are also four pieces located in Estepona, one of which is an elephant that weighs one tonne.

Govan's latest exhibition can be viewed everyday between 10am and 11pm.