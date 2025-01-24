English-language talks to highlight Benahavís culture

Tony Bryant Benahavís Friday, 24 January 2025, 11:11 Compartir

A series of cultural talks aimed at the English-speaking community of Benahavís will take place from the end of January until November, an initiative that will feature five sessions hosted by distinguished speakers.

Organised by Comunicación y Creatividad Brutal communication consultancy agency, along with the collaboration of the cultural department of Benahavís council, Talk Series - Stories about Benahavís will take place at 5.30pm in the town hall (Salón de Actos), except for the opening session (28 January), which will be held at The House of Flow, a bar located in the town centre.

All speakers will incorporate relevant and interesting insights about the history, life and culture of Benahavís, providing a deeper understanding of the municipality's rich heritage.

Esther RáezJohn Julius ReelDavid Illsley

The cycle begins on Tuesday 28 January, when Esther Ráez, founder of the consultancy agency, will present Benahavís Popular Culture, a talk that focuses on the rich traditions and customs that make Benahavís unique.

John Julius Reel, a writer and author who has lived in Seville for over fifteen years, will present The Foreign vs The Familiar (25 March), during which he will share his perspective on how the foreign and familiar intertwine, drawing from excerpts of his memoir My Half Orange.

Others in the series are David Illsley's Cultures of Andalusia (27 May), which focuses on the successive cultures that have shaped the region, with a particular focus on the Islamic period and its eventual subjugation by the Catholic Monarchs; and the Vikings in Al Andalus: the Normanni Discover the South, (30 September) by Manuel Parodi, who will explore the fascinating history of the Vikings in southern Spain.

The cycle will finish with Esther Ráez, who, along with a recap of the highlights of the series, will present Why History is Important for You, which emphasises the importance of history in our daily lives.

Admission to all talks is free and open to the public until full capacity is reached.

For more information about the series, contact Esther Ráez: 693792605.