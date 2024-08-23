Celebrating the birth of Krishna with a traditional Indian festival in Churriana

Tony Bryant Churriana Friday, 23 August 2024, 16:23 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The popular Festival de la India - Sri Krishna Janmastami, a gathering that offers a taste of Indian culture, customs and cuisine, will be held at the Hare Krishna Cultural Centre in Churriana on Monday 26 August between 8.30pm and 12.30am.

This colourful festival begins with the traditional Vedic mantras and the recitation of religious texts, followed by performances of kathak and bharatnatyam dance routines, along with a live concert performed with different tauthentic Indian musical instruments.

The event will offer visitors the chance to taste traditional cuisine from different areas of India, which will include a variety of vegetarian dishes, and Mumbai street food.

There will also be yoga workshops, henna tattooing, and market stalls offering spiritual books, traditional Indian clothing and jewellery, incense, spices and herbs.

This annual Hindu festival, which is free to enter, celebrates the birth of Krishna, the eighth avatar of Vishnu, one of the principal deities of Hinduism. In certain Hindu texts, Krishna has been identified as supreme God and the source of all avatars.

The festival is of significant importance to Hindus around the world and will traditionally include enactments of the life of Krishna, with devotional singing until midnight, the time of Krishna's birth.