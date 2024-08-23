Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Power-punk band The Wasps will perform on the Saturday. SUR
Calapop independent rock and pop festival returns to Mijas Costa
Calapop independent rock and pop festival returns to Mijas Costa

Taking place on 6 and 7 September, the event focuses on power-pop, punk, garage and ska

Tony Bryant

Mijas

Friday, 23 August 2024, 16:21

The Calapop independent pop-rock music festival returns to the Costa del Sol next month, a two-day event that will take place at El Charcón beach (Mijas Costa), and at Café Teatro by Ocean Drive (Fuengirola).

The festival, which started in 2008 under the name Fuengirola Pop Weekend, and which was renamed Calapop in 2022, has presented more than 200 national and international bands, musicians and DJs over the last 16 years. These have included established bands like The Beach Boys, The Muffs, The Yum Yums, The Mockers, The Whiffs, Kurt Baker, Baby Shakes and Radio Days, among others.

For the 14th instalment, Friday 6 and Saturday 7 September, an equally varied line-up of bands and performers will take to the main stage on the beach.

In recent years, the festival has opted to reduce its format and therefore its capacity (400 people maximum), adapting a clear underground focus on genres such as power-pop, punk rock, garage and ska.

American rocker Kurt Baker will return again this year (on the Friday), a musician best known for his work in the pop-punk band, The Leftovers. Also on Friday will be Sheffield-based rock 'n' roll trio The Harringtons; Marbella new wave band Briatore; and The Neuras, a Seville mod band whose music is rooted in the subculture of the 1960s.

Saturday will continue with Malaga's most original power-punk band, The Wasps, who first formed in East London in 1976; Star Trip, a power-pop band from Valencia; and The Peawees, one of Italy's finest punk bands. Also on the Saturday, at the Cafe Teatro in Fuengirola, The Silver Beats will present their tribute to The Beatles.

For the full schedule, times and tickets, see: www.calapop.com

