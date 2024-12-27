Blues society party to bring together Malaga's finest

Tony Bryant Torremolinos Friday, 27 December 2024, 10:22 | Updated 10:56h.

To mark the twelfth anniversary of the Malaga Blues Society, a special festival will be held at the Clarence Jazz Club in Torremolinos (Calle Danza Invisible) on Saturday 28 December. In order to celebrate the birthday, the society has lined up some of the most established blues musicians and groups active on the Costa del Sol. These include musicians from Spain, America and the UK, who will deliver a night of swing, boogie woogie, jump and good old fashioned foot stomping Chicago blues.

El Trio del Saco, one of Malaga's finest bands will bring their rock and blues flavour to the stage, offering a mixture of their own compositions, along with covers of songs by Jimmy Hendrix, Steve Rai Vaughan and Gary Moore, among others.

The Malaga-based blues trio, The Gangberries, is another veteran band that have attracted a huge following since forming in 2012, paying tribute to some of the greatest blues artists in history, such as BB King, Johnny Winter and Albert King. Fronted by renowned vocalist and guitarist Fran Pacheco, the group has established itself on the Andalusian blues circuit.

They will be joined by The Blue Stompers, a band that needs no introduction to lovers of the blues, swing and boogie. Fronted by harmonica maestro Paul Stylianou, Malaga's most original blues ensemble have earned their reputation at top festivals and venues in Spain and Europe, sharing the stage with the likes of Wilko Johnson and Jonás Molina among others. The group consists of some of the most respected musicians in the province, including the renowned guitarist, Víctor 'Elmore' James, and a rhythm section consisting of Markus Duus on double bass and Andy Mack on drums. Together they offer the ultimate blues experience - a melding of traditional blues and foot-stomping boogie.

The special guest artist, who also needs no introduction, is the American bluesman, Richard Ray Farrell. This stalwart of the blues scene is not only a master of the art of singing and playing the blues, he is someone who has literally lived the blues for the best part of his life. Fascinated with the music of Muddy Waters, Robert Johnson and other legendary blues players, Richard started busking in Paris in 1975 and went on to perform on some of the most coveted stages in the world. He has lived in Malaga for many years and has established himself as one of the finest performers of his generation. Since moving to Spain, Farrell has performed alongside several celebrated Gypsy musicians, like Antonio Carmona, co-founder of the popular flamenco fusion band Ketama, and renowned guitarist Raimundo Amador.

Other blues performers on the bill include Cristobal Oteros 'Pobas'. Txaco Jones, Vicky King and Pepe Salas.

All the musicians will come together at the end of the show for a grand finale jam session.

Tickets for the event, which starts at 10pm, cost between ten and 15 euros.