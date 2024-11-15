Benalmádena welcomes return of flamenco week Along with a series of recitals, this year’s festival will also be screening a film about La Fernanda and La Bernarda de Utrera

Tony Bryant Friday, 15 November 2024, 10:30

Benalmádena will host the popular Semana Flamenca initiative from Saturday 16 until Friday 22 November, a week of flamenco recitals held in the Casa de Cultura. The cycle coincides with International Flamenco Day (16 November), first celebrated in 2010 after the Unesco declaration of flamenco as an Intangible Heritage of Humanity.

Organised by the Peña Flamenca La Repompa de Malaga and Benalmádena town hall, the initiative is a showcase for celebrated dancers, singers and guitarists which represent both the pure and the new trends within the world of flamenco.

Along with a cycle of recitals, this year’s festival will present the screening of a new film about two of the most revered singers in the history of flamenco: La Fernanda and La Bernarda de Utrera. The film, which can be seen on Thursday 21 November, was made to mark the 100th anniversary of the birth of La Fernanda (1923-2006), known as the ‘queen of the solerares’ (the style with which she excelled). The documentary includes footage of the two sisters singing at festivals and during family celebrations, along with testimonies by some of performers who knew and worked with her, and also from flamenco specialists from Spain, the UK and France.

The cycle begins on Saturday 16 November with Flamenco and Poetry, performed by Cuadro Filo de los Patios; while on Monday, the venue will be taken over by local up-and-coming singers such as Antonio El Gato, Rocío López La Boterita and Isaac García.

The final show will bring together some of Malaga’s most respected performers, including singers Antonia Contreras, Vanesa Fernández and Rosa Linero, guitarists Andrés Casino and Juan Ramón Caro, while the dance will be supplied by Carmen Comacho.

Tickets for the performances, which start at 8pm, can be obtained from www.benalmadena.es