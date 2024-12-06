Belgian pianist brings Debussy and Chopin to Estepona

Tony Bryant Estepona Friday, 6 December 2024, 11:32

Ben Roels, who has been ranked among the most talented and promising Belgian pianists of his generation, will perform a concert in his adopted town of Estepona on Wednesday 11 December. The classical pianist, who has lived on the Costa del Sol since 2012, will perform works by Debussy, Chopin and Liszt at the Padre Manuel cultural centre (Calle San Fernando), a recital he describes as “a beautiful mix of melodic, impressionistic dreamy and strong virtuoso pieces”.

Sponsored by Steinway, Roels has performed on major stages in the Netherlands, France, Germany, Spain, the United States, South Africa and China.

The Belgian musician has studied under several renowned teachers - including Leon Fleischer and Lionel Bowman - and he is one of the last pianists to have the honour of studying with legendary Italian pianist Aldo Ciccolini.

He obtained a Master Diploma at the Royal Conservatory of Antwerp, and continued his education in Germany, Belgium and South Africa. He subsequently obtained the Diplôme Supérieur de Piano at the École Normale de Musique Alfred Cortot in Paris, a higher education music institution founded in 1919.

Tickets for the concert in Estepona, which starts at 7.30pm (open doors 6.45pm), cost 15 euros and are available by phoning 674 22 66 14, or at the door on the night of the concert.

Roels can also be seen performing the concert at the Sala Fundación Unicaja Maria Cristina in Malaga on Thursday 19 December at 7.30pm.