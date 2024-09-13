ArtWalk Cómpeta, a tasty fusion of art and ice cream in the Axarquía

Jennie Rhodes Cómpeta Friday, 13 September 2024, 11:47 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Head to Cómpeta in the Axarquía this weekend for the popular ArtWalk.

43 artists from 16 countries will be exhibiting their work in 19 different venues around the town from Friday 13 to Sunday 15 September.

To celebrate its fifteenth anniversary a special ice cream is being prepared by La Gelateria ice cream parlour. ‘ArtWalk Fusion’ promises “a colourful and mouthwatering ice cream combining flavours typical of the area of Competa”.

Venues are open from 11am to 2pm and then from 4 to 8pm and highlights include a special art workshop for children on Friday and Saturday, organised by Galeria Pueblo Blanco.

One of the artists exhibiting is 11-year-old Alberto Merino, who says, “My drawings are inspired by real images. What I like most is that my drawings look realistic.”

Live music will be coming Paulina Ronaiova and friends at 9pm on Friday and a blues and jazz concert by the duo Flower Power from Malaga is happening on Plaza Almijara at 10pm on Saturday.

There is an information desk on Plaza Almijara which is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 8pm.

A downloadable programme and more information is also available via the Facebook page: Art Walk Cómpeta/Paseo del Arte Cómpeta.