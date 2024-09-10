Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Jazmin Grahm after her victory on Sunday 8 September. SUR
Young equestrian star gallops to national championships after regional victory
Equestrian

Sixteen-year-old Jazmin Grahm won an 80km endurance event in Andalucía at the weekend and is one of just five riders selected to represent the region

Anthony Piovesan

Malaga

Tuesday, 10 September 2024, 20:09

At just 16 years old, British girl Jazmin Grahm has been crowned the Andalusian champion in horse endurance riding.

The equestrian fanatic who resides in Estepona won the 80km ride in Granada on Sunday 8 September and was "all smiles" after her victory.

"She's been training so hard for the past couple of years and her win on Sunday meant so much to her, she couldn't stop smiling," her mother Caroline Grahm told SUR in English.

As a result of her win in the under 21s category on Sunday, Grahm is one of five riders selected to represent Andalucía at the national championships in Ávila, near Madrid.

"She's come a long way," Grahm said. "There have been times where she hasn't been successful and fallen off or been eliminated because the horse wasn't performing on the day - It's not always a win - but she's been quite good this past year."

The youngster is already showing signs of following in the footsteps of her mother, originally from Lancashire, who won the 2018 and 2019 Andalusian horse and rider titles at both 60km and 80km distances.

"We've always trained together, we compete between ourselves and we're quite competitive - it's a great way to push ourselves," Grahm said.

"We've been following a friend of ours who recently competed at the world championships and there's no reason why Jazmin can't make it there," she added.

Jazmin will compete at the national championships in horse endurance riding in Ávila on 1 November.

