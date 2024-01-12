Vélez-Málaga and Benahavís to provide start lines for the upcoming Vuelta a Andalucía

N. Carmona Malaga Friday, 12 January 2024, 13:46 Compartir Copiar enlace

The 70th edition of the Vuelta a Andalucía cycling race, taking place from 14 to 18 February, will pass through seven towns in Malaga province, with Vélez-Málaga and Benahavís as starting points for two of the stages, organisers have announced.

The second stage, starting from the Axarquía town, will cover 192.2 kilometres to Alcaudete (Jaén), passing through Periana and Alfarnate.

The fifth and final stage, commencing in Benahavís, will stretch over 168.5 kilometres to La Línea de la Concepción (Cadiz), passing through Benaoján, Cortes de la Frontera and Gaucín.