Osetkowski was Unicaja's top scorer with 20 points. Marilú Báez
Unicaja crowned &#039;winter champions&#039; with thrilling home win
Basketball

Unicaja crowned 'winter champions' with thrilling home win

Malaga’s basketball team edged out Valencia 94-86 on Saturday to top the Liga Endesa at the halfway point

Juan Calderón

Malaga

Sunday, 19 January 2025, 19:43

Malaga basketball team Unicaja were crowned the so-called 'winter champions' of the Liga Endesa after defeating Valencia 94-86 in a pulsating match on Saturday night. This marks only the second time in their history that they have led the league at the halfway stage.

The showdown between the league’s top two sides lived up to expectations, with a high-intensity game being settled by Unicaja’s resilience in the final minutes, driven by standout performances from Kendrick Perry, who delivered 13 points and six assists, and Dylan Osetkowski, who contributed 20 points and five rebounds.

Valencia dominated early, exploiting Unicaja’s defensive lapses to take a ten-point lead in the second quarter. However, Unicaja responded after the break, with Perry orchestrating a comeback that shifted the momentum.

The fourth quarter saw both teams trading blows, but late three-pointers from Tyler Kalinoski and Osetkowski put Unicaja ahead.

Roared on by a passionate home crowd, they capitalised on Valencia’s errors to secure a memorable victory and top spot.

