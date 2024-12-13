Two Costa del Sol golfers rewarded for fine form as they secure spots on 2025 LPGA Tour

Marina Rivas Malaga Friday, 13 December 2024, 17:30

M. R. Julia López and Azahara Muñoz, both from Malaga province, have secured their places on the prestigious LPGA Tour for 2025.

López, 21, from Benahavís, capped a breakthrough year by finishing 10th at the LPGA Q-Series Final Qualifying Stage. This marks her entry into the professional ranks and makes her one of the youngest Spanish golfers to earn an LPGA card.

Muñoz, 37, from San Pedro de Alcántara, meanwhile, returned to form after a challenging period that saw her fall to 111th in the world rankings and lose her LPGA card. She finished 17th in the same qualifying tournament, proving her longevity.

The pair will join Carlota Ciganda and Fátima Fernández as the only Spanish golfers on next year's LPGA Tour, further cementing Malaga's reputation as a hub of golfing excellence.