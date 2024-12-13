Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
LPGA
Two Costa del Sol golfers rewarded for fine form as they secure spots on 2025 LPGA Tour
Golf

Two Costa del Sol golfers rewarded for fine form as they secure spots on 2025 LPGA Tour

The pair will join Carlota Ciganda and Fátima Fernández as the only Spanish golfers on next year's LPGA Tour, further cementing Malaga province's reputation as a hub of golfing excellence

Marina Rivas

Malaga

Friday, 13 December 2024, 17:30

M. R. Julia López and Azahara Muñoz, both from Malaga province, have secured their places on the prestigious LPGA Tour for 2025.

López, 21, from Benahavís, capped a breakthrough year by finishing 10th at the LPGA Q-Series Final Qualifying Stage. This marks her entry into the professional ranks and makes her one of the youngest Spanish golfers to earn an LPGA card.

Muñoz, 37, from San Pedro de Alcántara, meanwhile, returned to form after a challenging period that saw her fall to 111th in the world rankings and lose her LPGA card. She finished 17th in the same qualifying tournament, proving her longevity.

The pair will join Carlota Ciganda and Fátima Fernández as the only Spanish golfers on next year's LPGA Tour, further cementing Malaga's reputation as a hub of golfing excellence.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Watch as blanket of snow covers Malaga province's highest mountain
  2. 2 Weekend of international Christmas festivities lined up in Benalmádena
  3. 3 This is where you can sample a traditional Malaga dish this festive season
  4. 4 Mobile phone mast plan halted after Costa del Sol residents stage protest
  5. 5 Malaga road reopens almost a month after 'Dana' storm and flooding hit province
  6. 6 New home for 'iconic' marble nymph statue kept hidden away in Benalmádena for two decades
  7. 7 Motorcyclists gear up for tenth Santa toy run in Torremolinos this weekend
  8. 8 Asphalting work will ease access to farms and homes in rural Malaga province
  9. 9 Mayor would 'reject' plans for recycling complex near popular Malaga tourist attraction
  10. 10 Olympic star Paul Chelimo to debut in record-breaking Malaga Marathon this Sunday

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Two Costa del Sol golfers rewarded for fine form as they secure spots on 2025 LPGA Tour