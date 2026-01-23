Transfer action increasingly unlikely in the January market

Antonio Góngora Malaga. Viernes, 23 de enero 2026, 01:00 Compartir

Movement in the January transfer window is increasingly unlikely for Malaga, according to club sources. This is despite the market remaining open until Monday 2 February.

Any late move has not been ruled out but the likelihood has diminished as the side continue their strong run under Juan Francisco Funes.

The winter window initially presented one clear need: cover at left-back with Víctor García and Dani Sánchez sidelined. However, circumstances have shifted. Academy product Rafita has impressed at left-back, earning Funes's full confidence. So much so that the coach said recently, “We don't need anyone” - a view increasingly shared by supporters.

Meanwhile, outgoings also appear difficult. Loan options for fringe players have been limited, with Malaga seeking guarantees of minutes that complicate negotiations.