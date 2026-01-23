Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Malaga CF

Transfer action increasingly unlikely in the January market

Any late move has not been ruled out but the likelihood has diminished as the side continue their strong run under Juan Francisco Funes

Antonio Góngora

Malaga.

Viernes, 23 de enero 2026, 01:00

Movement in the January transfer window is increasingly unlikely for Malaga, according to club sources. This is despite the market remaining open until Monday 2 February.

Any late move has not been ruled out but the likelihood has diminished as the side continue their strong run under Juan Francisco Funes.

The winter window initially presented one clear need: cover at left-back with Víctor García and Dani Sánchez sidelined. However, circumstances have shifted. Academy product Rafita has impressed at left-back, earning Funes's full confidence. So much so that the coach said recently, “We don't need anyone” - a view increasingly shared by supporters.

Meanwhile, outgoings also appear difficult. Loan options for fringe players have been limited, with Malaga seeking guarantees of minutes that complicate negotiations.

