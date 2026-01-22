La Pataleta celebrates its opening in Torrox with a festive inauguration party

SUR in English Torrox Thursday, 22 January 2026, 20:09 Share

Last Friday (16 January) chef Jesús Mulero fulfilled a lifelong professional dream: opening a restaurant on the Costa del Sol, such a milestone deserved an unforgettable party. La Pataleta therefore celebrated its opening with a festive day featuring live music, good company and all the culinary talent of the Catalan chef.

Located on Avenida de España in Torrox Costa, in an emblematic building with 50 years of history, La Pataleta is a gastrobar designed to complement and enrich the town's culinary scene. It is a gastronomic and cultural project open all year round with strong links to the local area.

Zoom

The opening was attended by the Mayor of Torrox, Óscar Medina, as well as a large group of friends, family and collaborators. The event featured live music, and guests were able to experience first-hand Jesús Mulero's culinary skills, with influences from Brazilian, Portuguese and Belgian cuisines, and a firm commitment to quality and excellence.

A restaurant open all year round

With an investment of €200,000, the new establishment has four distinct areas: a chill-out zone, a gastrobar, a restaurant and a takeaway service. The establishment, which will remain open all year round, will be open this winter from 12:00 to 16:00 and from 19:00 to 21:30, closing on Mondays. “In summer, we will be open continuously for 14 hours, with the takeaway service operating throughout, offering the public everything from chicken to rice dishes, all ready to be taken home directly from the seafront,”says chef Jesús Mulero.

Zoom

With Andalusian roots on his father's side, the chef admits that “he was eager to invest in the province of Malaga, and that's how this powerful project came about, with plans for the next two decades, developed in a historic half-century-old building on the coast of Torrox.’

“We are opening with a special winter menu, featuring dishes such as duck breast, pork cheeks with mushrooms, and foie gras, which are different from the usual dishes found in local restaurants, precisely out of respect for our colleagues and to distinguish ourselves from other restaurants in the municipality. We don't want to compete with the most typical local cuisine, but rather complement it,”explains the chef.

One of the gastrobar's main specialities will be rice dishes from Alicante. "They will be a showcase of our commitment to culinary fusion, moving away from classic paellas, with innovative dishes such as duck breast with apple, or lobster head with pumpkin. In addition to black rice dishes, vegetable rice dishes and “señoret” rice, which is prepared with chopped seafood," he continues.

A special introductory menu

To showcase the quality of their dishes and to attract customers and gain their loyalty, the gastrobar will offer a special menu for only €20 from Monday to Friday during its launch period. “It will include a starter, main course, drink and dessert, with the main attraction being the possibility to choose any rice dish,” says the chef.

In addition to its mouth-watering food, the restaurant has been created with a clear social and cultural vocation. The restaurant will host exhibitions, stand-up comedy, concerts and small private events, and can be hired for celebrations such as birthdays or meetings, all in a privileged setting, located just 15 metres from the sea.

The new gastrobar will be open to all types of customers and will also be pet friendly, designed as a meeting point for locals and visitors, where gastronomy, culture and the environment come together in a single project.

More information:

Address: Av. de España, 7, 29793 El Morche, Málaga.

Phone: 951 55 35 74.

Web: lapataleta.es

Instagram: @lapataleta_1976