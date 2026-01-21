Andalusian Harley Davidson rally returns to Benalmádena in March

Tony Bryant Wednesday, 21 January 2026, 12:20 Share

Benalmádena will once again host the Andalusian Harley Davidson rally, which will take place at the fairground in Parque de la Paloma, Arroyo de la Miel, from Friday 20 to Sunday 22 March.

Hundreds of owners and fanatics who are driven by a passion for spectacular Harleys are expected to converge on the Costa del Sol town to enjoy a weekend of exhibitions of these classic American motorcycles, noted for a style of customisation that gave rise to the chopper motorcycle style. Dozens of these spectacular motorcycles will participate in a cavalcade through the town on the Saturday.

Zoom SUR

The event will also include live music, market stalls selling accessories and clothing, while the popular food trucks will be on hand offering different cuisine from around the world.

The event, now in its third year, is organised by Benalmádena town hall, Muya Eventos and the Harley Davidson Club Andalucía.