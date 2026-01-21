Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Members of the Harley Davidson Club at last year's rally. SUR
Costa del Sol

Andalusian Harley Davidson rally returns to Benalmádena in March

Hundreds of owners and fanatics who are driven by a passion for Harleys are expected to converge on the Costa del Sol town to enjoy a weekend of exhibitions of these classic American motorcycles and live music

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Wednesday, 21 January 2026, 12:20

Benalmádena will once again host the Andalusian Harley Davidson rally, which will take place at the fairground in Parque de la Paloma, Arroyo de la Miel, from Friday 20 to Sunday 22 March.

Hundreds of owners and fanatics who are driven by a passion for spectacular Harleys are expected to converge on the Costa del Sol town to enjoy a weekend of exhibitions of these classic American motorcycles, noted for a style of customisation that gave rise to the chopper motorcycle style. Dozens of these spectacular motorcycles will participate in a cavalcade through the town on the Saturday.

Zoom

SUR

The event will also include live music, market stalls selling accessories and clothing, while the popular food trucks will be on hand offering different cuisine from around the world.

The event, now in its third year, is organised by Benalmádena town hall, Muya Eventos and the Harley Davidson Club Andalucía.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Owner begins demolishing buildings on controversial Costa del Sol land
  2. 2 Storm Harry triggers yellow warnings for wind and waves in Malaga province from Tuesday onwards
  3. 3 Trains between Malaga and Madrid will not run until end of this week
  4. 4 All trains between Madrid and Cordoba, Seville, Malaga and Huelva suspended on Monday
  5. 5 Private operator Iryo states that train involved in Cordoba crash was last serviced four days prior to incident
  6. 6 Gibraltar government approves treaty for ratification
  7. 7 Useful information following Cordoba train accident: telephone numbers, service points and alternative transport options
  8. 8 Costa del Sol town creates new palliative care service
  9. 9 Gibraltar tourist board earns first-time nomination at prestigious Travel Weekly Globe Awards
  10. 10 The Malaga cardiologist that saved lives but lost his in Cordoba train crash

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Andalusian Harley Davidson rally returns to Benalmádena in March

Andalusian Harley Davidson rally returns to Benalmádena in March