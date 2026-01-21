Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Man sentenced to three years in prison for having sex with minor on eastern Costa del Sol

The court heard that the 14-year-old girl was a friend of the man's nephew

Europa Press

Wednesday, 21 January 2026, 12:42

A court in Malaga city has convicted a man for having sex with a 14-year-old girl, who he claimed had "consented to it". The man was aware of the girl's age and gave her sweets so she wouldn't tell her parents.

The events began in June 2018 in Vélez-Málaga on the eastern Costa del Sol. According to the ruling, to which Europa Press has had access, the defendant, who was 27 at the time, knew the girl as she was a friend of his nephew, who was the same age as her. They contacted each other through social media.

According to the ruling, the defendant, "despite knowing that she was 14 years old, as she had told him, met up with the minor with the intention of satisfying his sexual desires".

The accused "had at least four sexual encounters" with the girl and took her to his home" in Vélez-Málaga, where "he had physical relations with the girl, "who consented to it," the court heard.

On another occasion he had sex with her in an area of wasteland behind a shopping centre. According to the court, on that day a friend received a call from the girl's father, who then went to look for his daughter and saw what was happening with the defendant, both of whom confessed that they had had sex.

In order to prevent both the friend and the girl from telling their parents about these events, the defendant "offered them sweets to bribe them and reward them for not saying anything," the court heard.

The defendant has been convicted of a repeated offence of sexual assault on a minor under the age of 16 and has been sentenced to three years in prison. He has also been banned from communicating by any means or approaching within 500 metres of the girl for five years.

The ruling was handed down after the defendant admitted the accusations and he and his defence accepted the penalties requested by the prosecutor. All parties expressed their decision not to appeal the ruling.

