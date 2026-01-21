Government puts out to tender construction of IMEC nanoelectronics hub in Malaga for 190 million euros

Nuria Triguero Wednesday, 21 January 2026, 20:43 Share

Work on an IMEC chip prototyping centre in Malaga is set to begin in June this year, provided there are no delays.

This is the timetable set out in the tender published on Tuesday by the Spanish society for technological transformation (SETT), which is seeking companies interested in drawing up the detailed plans and carrying out the construction of "a complex dedicated to research and development in the manufacture of 300-millimetre semiconductor wafers, including a cleanroom, associated buildings and site development works".

The project has a budget of 189.4 million euros and bids can be submitted until 12 March. It is mainly funded by the Spanish government through the PERTE chip programme, which has committed 500 million euros. The Andalusian regional government and, to a lesser extent, Malaga city council are also contributing to the initiative, which is regarded as key to Spain's and the EU's technological sovereignty.

"This is a key initiative for the progress of Spain and Europe, one that promotes development across the territory, the green transition, the creation of quality jobs, infrastructure and services and the consolidation of talent and research," minister for digital transformation and the civil service Óscar López said.

The tender is divided into two lots. The smaller one covers the drafting of the execution project for the underground power line and the 66 kV switching station for the semiconductor centre at Malaga TechPark (PTA), as well as the execution of these tasks, with an estimated value of 5.86 million euros.

The second and more substantial lot includes drafting the execution project for the main construction work. The tender covers, among other facilities, the so-called 'fab': a cleanroom for chip manufacturing with a clear usable area of 2,000 square metres. A central services building will also be constructed, connected to the fab by a services bridge.

Other facilities include a gas platform, a hazardous materials warehouse, a pump room and fire-protection water tanks, a control building, an office building connected to the cleanroom by another bridge, an area for backup generators and pumping and potable water storage facilities. The contract also includes external work such as access roads and internal distribution routes with pedestrian-only paths, parking areas for contractors, clients and staff, a waste-management zone and landscaped areas.

A 'strategic' initiative for Spain and Europe

According to ministry sources, the project is "strategic for strengthening the semiconductor ecosystem through the development of new microchip prototypes". "Its activity will aim to position Spain and Europe at the forefront of future technological processes, with numerous applications in fields such as medicine, photonics, quantum technologies and other transformative industries."

The facility, which will be Spain's first advanced 300-millimetre semiconductor R&D installation, will include up to 2,000 square metres of cleanroom space, more than 60 advanced processing tools and extensive R&D and prototyping areas. The project is expected to boost investment in research and development, collaboration with universities, support for start-ups, funding for deep-tech technologies and the strengthening of regional innovation ecosystems.