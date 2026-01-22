Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The meeting in Mijas on Thursday. SUR
Gender violence

Mijas hosts meeting to analyse the situation of foreign victims of gender violence

The social services and foreign residents’ departments held the quarterly meeting of the Viogenex group, which was attended by representatives of the Red Cross, La Cala de Mijas Lions and members of the Local Police and Guard Civil

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Thursday, 22 January 2026, 14:34

The social services and foreign residents’ departments of Mijas town hall held the quarterly meeting of the Viogenex group on Thursday morning, an initiative which analyses the situation of foreign victims of gender-based violence and the measures in place to support them.

The meeting, chaired by councillors Mª Francisca Alarcón and Mario Bravo, included municipal staff, representatives of social organisations such as the Red Cross, La Cala de Mijas Lions and Málaga Acoge, and members of the Local Police and Guard Civil.

Viogenex is a working group established to assist foreign women who are victims of gender-based violence in Mijas. It is a pioneering initiative in Spain, created at the request of the Mijas foreign residents’ department in November 2016 in response to the needs and lack of information available to foreign women, and to coordinate support and prevent violence.

Temporary housing solutions for victims

Among other issues, the discussion focused on providing temporary housing solutions for the first 48 hours for victims of gender-based violence, as foreign women often lack family support networks and are not familiar with the language.

“The town hall does everything it can to help victims, and of course we support the organisations that assist them. Through social services, we provide comprehensive support,” explained Mario Bravo.

