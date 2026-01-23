A whiff of romance in the European air

Rob Palmer, commentator ESPN Viernes, 23 de enero 2026, 01:00 Compartir

Whoever took the decision to revolutionise the Uefa Champions League deserves an even bigger footballing gong than the one presented to Donald Trump by Fifa.

We approach the final round of elite European games with just one dead rubber: genius!

Back in the day - well, two years ago - the group format would mean that several games could be written off as meaningless.

Remember, the top eight go through automatically; the teams in ninth to 24th head into a play-off round.

Only Arsenal and Bayern Munich are assured of life without the stress of a knock-out game. Only four of the 36 teams know they can't advance. Bottom-placed Kairat against leaders Arsenal is the only fixture without anything hanging on it.

The way the “Swiss League” has been devised means that every team needed to go for it in every game - as goal-difference could be so important come the final count.

The ruthlessness of Real Madrid looks like it has paid off; hitting Monaco for six means that, realistically, they need just a point when they visit Benfica. José Mourinho knows that only a win will do if his Portuguese team is to be one of the chosen ones for the knock-outs.

Barcelona is one of eight clubs on 13 points. Three teams have a better goals difference meaning that Hansi Flick's side have to be ruthless when they host Copenhagen.

Atlético Madrid are in that same 13-point bracket after a failure to see off Galatasaray. When the draw was made, a final date with Bodø/Glimt would have appeared kind, but the team from the Arctic Circle gave Manchester City a rude awakening this week; now City are just a place ahead of Atléti on goal difference.

Athletic Bilbao are having a poor domestic season, but are still on a continental adventure - thanks to a remarkable 2-3 victory in Italy against Atalanta. It means they sit in 23rd, a position that would mean they go into the knockout draw. To continue, they need to beat Sporting Club of Lisbon; a draw could be enough, but it would have the club's mathematicians number-crunching.

That's the game I will be commentating on next Wednesday. One eye on the pitch; the other on the evolving table.

Athletic Club are one of those unfashionable clubs who are bringing romance to the competition. Qarabag have put Azeri football on the European map! They sit in a snug 18th spot and have a glamorous date with Liverpool at Anfield.

I've mentioned Bodø/Glimt above - the great disruptors who face Atlético. Pafos hardly get a mention, yet the Cypriot club are still in the mix; the fact they didn't concede a bagful against Chelsea means they still have a chance if they can beat Slavia Prague.

It's not quite “the magic of the FA Cup” as the top twelve is made up of the elite, but there is still a whiff of romance in the European air.

Sit back and enjoy it - but don't even attempt to work it all out.