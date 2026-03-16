Benalmádena fire service praised for its ‘vocation for public service’

The ceremony was held at Hotel Alay in Benalmádena.

Tony Bryant Monday, 16 March 2026, 15:59 Share

Mayor of Benalmádena Juan Antonio Lara presided over the gala celebrating St Florian, the patron saint of firefighters, which was organised to pay tribute the municipality’s fire service.

The ceremony took place at Hotel Alay on Friday, during which, medals were awarded to several firefighters, including medals for 20 years of service and public recognition given for courageous interventions.

The event was attended by Fire Chief David Bañasco, and members of the municipality’s fire service, who, Bañasco commended, pointing out that they attended almost 700 incidents in 2025.

The mayor also praised the fire service for “its vocation for public service, training, responsibility, camaraderie and capacity for sacrifice”.

Florian (AD 250 –304) was a Christian holy figure who is regarded as the patron saint of chimney sweeps, soap makers and firefighters.