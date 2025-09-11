Initial investigation points to major Benalmádena blaze starting at a 'squatted property'

José Rodríguez Cámara Benalmádena Thursday, 11 September 2025, 13:24 Share

The origin of the blaze that has kept Benalmádena on tenterhooks this morning is, according to initial indications, human. As SUR has learned, the most likely cause is negligence on the part of the people living in an allegedly squatted property located in the vicinity of the area where the fire started. The strong wind contributed to the situation becoming critical, forcing the eviction of some 200 residents of the Torremuelle residential area in Benalmádena Costa, and the halting of the local Cercanías train service, which has now been re-established.

The fire, municipal sources explained, spread from the highest part of Carretera del Sol downwards, affecting residential areas. Given the dangerous situation, resources were mobilised from the Benalmádena fire brigade Malaga's CPB provincial fire consortium, the Fuengirola and Malaga city fire departments, while the Local Police and National Police forces were involved in the evacuation of residents.

The town's mayor, Juan Antonio Lara, activated the municipal emergency plan at 3am, with resources from the 061 health service, including an advanced medical post and a mobile intensive care unit, Plan Infoca forest fire teams with at least five ground crews, as well as civil protection personnel and five water tankers from the municipal operational services.

The town hall stressed that there have been no personal injuries except for a minor accident involving one of the workers.